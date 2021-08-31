Hong Kong shares end higher as investors look to more support

Hong Kong shares rose on Tuesday as global investors looked to more policy support to overcome rising economic risks from surging COVID-19 cases globally. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 339.45 points, or 1.33%, at 25,878.99. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 2.09% to 9,183.76. ** Data showed the Chinese economy came under increasing pressure in August as factory activity expanded at a slower pace, while the services sector slumped into contraction, raising the likelihood of more near-term policy support to boost growth. ** "It appears the strong post-pandemic recovery for China economy is over and the (People's Bank of China) has prepared to ease further to support growth. We look for another round of required reserves ratio (RRR) cut in the rest of this year, with a bias towards sooner easing," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 2.4%, while the IT sector rose 4.29%. The financial sector ended 0.6% lower and the property sector dipped 0.36%. ** Hong Kong-listed shares of Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd fell 3.82% after Reuters reported that China's banking and insurance regulator was probing the company's property market investments following a big profit hit from a soured bet. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Meituan, which gained 9.02%, while the biggest loser was Longfor Group Holdings Ltd, which fell 3.85%. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.45% at 3,543.94 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.16%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.33%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 1.08%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.464 per U.S. dollar at 08:35 UTC, 0.05% firmer than the previous close of 6.4671.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)