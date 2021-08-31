Left Menu

Dr Reddy's launches generic stomach ulcer drug in US market

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 14:51 IST
Dr Reddy's launches generic stomach ulcer drug in US market
  • Country:
  • India

Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday said it has launched generic Chlordiazepoxide Hydrochloride and Clidinium Bromide capsules used for treatment of stomach ulcers, irritable bowel syndrome and inflammation of the colon, in the US market.

The company has launched Chlordiazepoxide Hydrochloride and Clidinium Bromide capsules USP, 5 mg/2.5 mg in the US market, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

The product is a generic version of Librax capsules, it added.

According to IQVIA Health data, Librax brand and generic had US sales of approximately USD 105.9 million moving annual total (MAT) for the most recent twelve months ending in July 2021, Dr Reddy's said.

The company's capsules, USP, are available in one strength of 5 mg/2.5 mg capsules in bottle count sizes of 100, it added.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories were trading at Rs 4,705.80 per scrip on BSE, up 0.59 percent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021