Left Menu

Australian state rejects POSCO's bid to build new coal mine, rail line

The Independent Planning Commision (IPC) declined to grant planning permission to Hume Coal for the project, citing the potential impact to groundwater stores and Sydney's drinking water catchment. "The Commission finds the issues relating to the impact on water resources and social impacts significant enough to warrant refusal," it said in a statement explaining the decision.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 31-08-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 14:55 IST
Australian state rejects POSCO's bid to build new coal mine, rail line
  • Country:
  • Australia

New South Wales's planning regulator on Tuesday rejected a plan by a unit of South Korea's POSCO to develop a coking coal mine and rail line in the Australian state, saying that the environmental and social impacts would be too great. The Independent Planning Commision (IPC) declined to grant planning permission to Hume Coal for the project, citing the potential impact to groundwater stores and Sydney's drinking water catchment.

"The Commission finds the issues relating to the impact on water resources and social impacts significant enough to warrant refusal," it said in a statement explaining the decision. In an accompanying report, the IPC said the mine's potential greenhouse gas emissions had also been taken into consideration.

"The project's greenhouse gas emissions make it inconsistent with regional objectives for the promotion of sustainable development and, when weighted against the project's relatively minor economic benefits, greenhouse gas emissions contribute to the land-use incompatibility of the project." The refusal comes as new coal mine approvals in the world's biggest coal exporter face increasing regulatory hurdles.

Australia's federal court ruled in May that its environment minister had an obligation to the next generation to consider the harm caused by climate change when approving the expansion of a new coal mine. The Australian government has challenged the decision.

Hume Coal said it was disappointed with the IPC's decision and would consider its future steps. "We now need to take stock and review the report," Project Manager Rod Doyle said. Hume Coal had sought permission to mine 50 million tonnes of steelmaking coal over 23 years from near the town of Moss Vale, some 175 km (110 miles) southwest of Sydney.

A rail loop had also been earmarked for the site so that coal could be transported to Port Kembla on the east coast. Key issues raised by those opposed to the project included mine design, subsidence, groundwater drawdown, risks to Sydney’s drinking water catchment, impacts to local biodiversity, greenhouse gas emissions and impacts to Aboriginal and historic heritage, the IPC said in its ruling. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said Australia in on a path to net zero carbon emissions but has stopped short of committing to a timeline. Most other developed countries have signed up to a zero emissions target by 2050.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021