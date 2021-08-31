VOC Port creats new record by handling ship with highest parcel size

On 29.08.2021, V.O. Chidambaranar Port created a new record for handling a vessel with the highest parcel size. Singapore flagged vessel 'M V Ince Ankara', arrived from the Port of Mina Saqr, UAE, with 93,719 Tonnes of Lime Stone, consigned for M/s. Chettinad cement, bettering the previous record for handling the highest parcel size by the vessel 'MV Bastions', with 92,935 Tonnes of Coal handled at the Port on 14th May 2021.

The vessel berthed at Berth No.IX, on 26th August 2021, commenced its discharge using 3 Harbour Mobile cranes capable of discharging more than 50,000 Tonnes per day. The entire consignment was unloaded on 29.08.2021. The Vessel agent was M/s. Macsons Shipping Agencies Pvt Ltd, Tuticorin and the Stevedoring Agent for the vessel were M/s. Chettinad Logistics, Tuticorin.

Cargo handling through VOC Port has shown an upward trend during this financial year 2021-22. The Port has handled 11.33 Million Tonnes of cargo, upto July 2021, as against 10.58 Million Tonnes handled during the corresponding period last year, registering a growth of 7.14%. The Container handling through VOC Port has also seen a remarkable improvement. The Port handled 2.69 Lakh TEUs during this Financial year upto July 2021, registering a growth of 21.07 %, when compared to the corresponding period of last financial year.

(With Inputs from PIB)