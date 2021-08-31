Vertiv signs distribution agreement with Ingram Micro in Middle East and North Africa

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) (https://bit.ly/3t42UqO), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, announced a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro, the global technology and supply chain services leader.

With this announcement, Ingram Micro has access to Vertiv's enhanced suite of edge-ready products (https://bit.ly/3mNMEco) and award-winning Vertiv Partner Programme (VPP) (https://bit.ly/2YbbLvo), and is now the gateway to Vertiv's comprehensive portfolio of IT technologies and services, including Geist™ rack power distribution units (rPDU), Liebert® uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), Liebert® rack cooling systems, and dedicated software and services for partners and customers in United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Yemen, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Afghanistan, Morocco, Tunisia, and Algeria.

This distribution agreement will enable customers improved access to industry-leading support solutions during a time when digitalization, 5G, IoT and other trends are driving growth from enterprise data centres to the network edge.

Dr Ali Baghdadi, SVP & Chief Executive Ingram Micro META Region; and EMEA Cyber Security commented, "We are very pleased to start the distribution of Vertiv solutions. As companies and industries of all sizes are actively increasing investments in data centres and cloud computing, there is a simultaneous demand for new data centres and a massive opportunity to be more reliable, and efficient. Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure offering a wide range of solutions, programs and services to support the important needs of infrastructure that will make it easier for data centre operators to create more valuable and sustainable operations."

"The extension of the alliance with Ingram Micro into MENA is very exciting, building on the strong relationship in the region," said Pierre Havenga, Managing Director of Vertiv in the Middle East and Africa. "Jointly, we can provide state of the art technology and solutions to customers across multiple verticals to ensure the demand for data management is met at the highest standard, from basic rack solutions to edge solutions."

