Left Menu

Everstone snaps up Calibre Chemicals for about USD 100 mn

It also has a wholly-owned subsidiary in Belgium.Sameer Sain, co-founder and chief executive of Everstone Group, said Calibre has a whole suite of specialty ingredient products with strong growth potential catering to both domestic and global markets.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 15:27 IST
Everstone snaps up Calibre Chemicals for about USD 100 mn
  • Country:
  • India

Singapore-headquartered private equity major Everstone Capital on Tuesday announced acquisition of a controlling stake in Calibre Chemicals, which is a specialty ingredients player focused on the pharmaceutical, nutritional and personal care segments, for a reported USD 100 million (around Rs 730 crore).

The city-based, privately-held Calibre was established in 1984 and manufactures a range of specialty chemicals falling into two product lines--mineral derivatives (iodine, selenium, cobalt) and peroxygens (persulphates, perchlorates).

Though Everstone did not disclose deal value, sources told PTI it is around USD 100 million.

Calibre also offers various packaging solutions including paper cartons, HDPE drums, LDPE bags, steel drums and fibre drums apart from manufacturing various custom chemicals at its Sarigam plant in Gujarat.

It caters to several growing end-industries like pharma, nutrition, and personal care and has customers in over 75 countries spanning the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia and nets two-thirds of its revenue from exports. It also has a wholly-owned subsidiary in Belgium.

Sameer Sain, co-founder and chief executive of Everstone Group, said Calibre has a whole suite of specialty ingredient products with strong growth potential catering to both domestic and global markets. We believe our operational expertise and experience will help Calibre realize its global goals.

Ranjit Bhavnani, founder-chairman and managing director of Calibre, said, the investment from Everstone endorses the growth trajectory that Calibre is on, and we aim to push the envelope with this investment.

Everstone's pharma portfolio companies include complex generic and specialty pharma products manufacturer Slayback Pharma, domestic pharma distribution platform, API Holdings, amongst others. In 2019, it had successfully exited from Rubicon Research.

The Everstone Group has assets in excess of USD 6 billion across private equity, real estate, credit, infrastructure, and venture capital and offices in India, New York, Singapore, London, Mauritius, and the UAE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021