Jio brings new prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Sources explained that Jio users will be able to access all content, including new library of international content in English language including Disney originals, TV shows from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, HBO, FX, Showtime amongst others.The new plan will be available for recharge from September 1, 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 15:51 IST
Reliance Jio is rolling out a new range of prepaid plans that come bundled with unrestricted access to all content on Disney+ Hotstar, starting from Rs 499, according to company sources.

Jio was earlier bundling Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription (access to live sports, Hotstar specials, movies, and TV shows, and dubbed content in 3 Indian languages) in its plans that started from Rs 401.

The new plans will now offer unrestricted access to the entire content on Disney+ Hotstar from starting price point of Rs 499, company sources said.

While the new price points are higher in most cases than the previous such plans, notably the new Jio plans also pack in more, that is, unrestricted access to the full content on Disney+ Hotstar. The revision is largely on the back of Disney+ Hotstar revising its plan and offerings in the Indian market.

A mail sent to Reliance Jio on the new plans did not elicit a response. Sources explained that Jio users will be able to access all content, including a new library of international content in the English language including Disney+ originals, TV shows from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, HBO, FX, Showtime amongst others.

The new plan will be available for recharge from September 1, 2021. In addition to offering a 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, Jio's new plans offer unlimited voice, data, SMS, Jio apps, and other benefits.

All Jio customers on active Disney+ Hotstar plans will continue to get the existing benefits until their current subscription expires, sources said.

