Emirates appoints Mohammad Sarhan as vice president

Gulf carrier Emirates has appointed Mohammad Sarhan as vice president for India and Nepal. Sarhan, whose appointment is effective from September 1, will manage the airline's commercial operations, drive business growth and lead its strategic initiatives across the region, Emirates said in a release. Jabr Al-Azeeby, who is currently vice president for India and Nepal at the UAE airline, will take on the role of VP for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, it said. The new appointment comes after the airline announced several commercial leadership movements across West Asia, Africa, the GCC, and Central Asia. "I'm excited and privileged to be taking on this new opportunity. Emirates has shared strong ties with India since 1985 and I look forward to working with our talented staff on-ground to continue growing the airline's operations in the market,'' said Sarhan, who brings over 15 years of industry experience with him. Sarhan has over the years held several commercial leadership roles in Vietnam, Greece, Thailand, Myanmar and Cambodia, Emirates said.

All the movements include Emirati talent into key leadership positions, either being promoted from within the organisation or through portfolio rotations, underpinning the airline's commitment to career development and progression of its UAE nationals, Emirates said in the release. It currently operates passenger services to nine destinations in India, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram.

