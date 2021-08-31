Maha: Autram Ghat in Aurangabad district blocked due to landslide

Autram Ghat, a hilly section of the national highway 52 passing through Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, was blocked due to a landslide on early Tuesday morning, police said.

The traffic along the section has been diverted and the work to remove the debris is underway, said a traffic police official.

The NH-52 connects the districts of Dhule and Solapur. The ghat is located on the border of Aurangabad and Jalgaon districts. The landslide took place around 3 am, the official told PTI. ''Rain is proving to be an obstacle in road clearing but our teams are at work. Some traffic was diverted but heavy vehicles cannot be moved easily so they will have to wait before the debris are cleared,'' the official added.

