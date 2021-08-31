Left Menu

Maha: Autram Ghat in Aurangabad district blocked due to landslide

Autram Ghat, a hilly section of the national highway 52 passing through Maharashtras Aurangabad district, was blocked due to a landslide on early Tuesday morning, police said.The traffic along the section has been diverted and the work to remove the debris is underway, said a traffic police official.The NH-52 connects the districts of Dhule and Solapur.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 31-08-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 16:24 IST
Maha: Autram Ghat in Aurangabad district blocked due to landslide
  • Country:
  • India

Autram Ghat, a hilly section of the national highway 52 passing through Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, was blocked due to a landslide on early Tuesday morning, police said.

The traffic along the section has been diverted and the work to remove the debris is underway, said a traffic police official.

The NH-52 connects the districts of Dhule and Solapur. The ghat is located on the border of Aurangabad and Jalgaon districts. The landslide took place around 3 am, the official told PTI. ''Rain is proving to be an obstacle in road clearing but our teams are at work. Some traffic was diverted but heavy vehicles cannot be moved easily so they will have to wait before the debris are cleared,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021