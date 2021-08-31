Aluminium futures up on spot demand

Aluminium prices rose 0.19 per cent to Rs 212.30 per kg in the futures trade on Tuesday following positive trends in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for the September delivery gained 40 paise, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 212.30 per kg in a business turnover of 2154 lots.

Analysts said the creation of fresh positions by traders on higher demand from consumer industries supported aluminium prices in the futures market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)