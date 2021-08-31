NCDEX launches second sectoral agri-index futures contract

The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) on Tuesday launched NCDEX SOYDEX, the bourse's second sectoral agri-index futures contract.

NCDEX SOYDEX is a price-based index that tracks price movement in the futures contracts of its underlying, Soybean and Refined Soy Oil, on a real-time basis.

In a statement, the exchange said this is the second successive offering in the sectoral indices in agri-commodities basket, the first being the NCDEX GUAREX that was launched on August 16.

The weightage of Soybean and Refined Soy Oil in the new index will be 67.92 per cent and 32.08 per cent, respectively.

''Today's launch of NCDEX SOYDEX futures contract comes as the oil seeds segment has been experiencing volatility due to global and domestic fundamentals. NCDEX SOYDEX comprises Soybean and Refined Soy Oil, both these commodities are at the threshold of the new season.

''We are confident that the contract will evoke a very good response and soon become one of the well participated contracts in line with the underlying,'' NCDEX Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Arun Raste said.

On July 5, the exchange launched the indicative or spot contracts for NCDEX SOYDEX along with NCDEX GUAREX disseminating the real-time values on its website.

NCDEX SOYDEX futures is a cash-settled contract and provides an opportunity to participate in two commodities with a single trade, making it a low-cost tool serving the purpose of investing, trading or hedging the price risks in the underlying commodities.

''Being a cash-settled contract, NCDEX SOYDEX Futures will get a wider acceptance among retail, portfolio and fund managers in addition to creating additional trading opportunities like Arbitrages and Calendar Spreads with the underlying, for instance.

''Similarly, the contract offers a cost-effective tool for physical market participants engaged in India's Soymeal exports as well as imports of soft oils in large quantities,'' NCDEX Chief Business Officer Kapil Dev said.

India produces around 10-12 million tonnes of soybean annually, and Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are the top two producing states together accounting for 70-75 per cent of the country's output.

In the current oil year ending October, India's Soymeal exports are likely to reach nearly 2 million tonnes, it added.

