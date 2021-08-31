Left Menu

Japan ministry seeks 2.6% defence hike amid China worries

The report said Chinas increased military capability and the lack of clarity regarding Chinese military spending is a matter of grave concern and criticised Chinas maritime activity in and around Japanese-claimed waters.Japan has been stepping up defence in the countrys southwestern regions and islands, including Ishigaki Island, where a new military base with a land-to-sea missile defense system will be opened.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 31-08-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 16:58 IST
Japan ministry seeks 2.6% defence hike amid China worries
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's Defence Ministry on Tuesday asked for a 2.6% increase over this year's record budget as it seeks to further strengthen the country's military in the face of China's growing assertiveness in the region.

The ministry's budget sought 5.48 trillion yen (USD 49.86 billion) for the year starting April 1, 2022, in what could be a record high if approved by the Finance Ministry and parliament later this year, after a nine-year consecutive increase.

Japan's concerns about China's increasingly assertive military actions in the region, as well as Beijing's growing tension with Taiwan and rivalry with the United States, were specifically noted in this year's defence report adopted in July. The report said China's increased military capability and the lack of clarity regarding Chinese military spending is “a matter of grave concern'' and criticised China's maritime activity in and around Japanese-claimed waters.

Japan has been stepping up defence in the country's southwestern regions and islands, including Ishigaki Island, where a new military base with a land-to-sea missile defense system will be opened. Ishigaki is north of the uninhabited but Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, which are also claimed by China and called Diaoyu. Japan's military spending and capabilities have grown continuously since former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took office in December 2012, rising by 17% over the past nine years. Abe's government allowed Japan's self-defense force to play a greater international role by adopting a new interpretation in 2015 of the war-renouncing Article 9 of the constitution.

Critics say Japan, as the world's fastest-aging country with a shrinking population, should allocate more money toward health care and other purposes instead of defence spending.

Costly items in the latest budget request included 130 billion yen (USD 1.18 billion) to acquire a dozen more US-made F-35 stealth fighters from Lockheed Martin, including four F-35Bs capable of short takeoff and vertical landings that can operate on two Japanese helicopter carriers that are being converted.

The Defence Ministry also seeks to increase research and development spending to a record 325.7 billion yen (USD 2.96 billion) for “game-changing” technologies such as unmanned aircraft operated by artificial intelligence.

The ministry is seeking nearly 105 billion yen (USD 1 billion) for home-developed fighter jets — the first in about 30 years since the Mitsubishi F-2 — by around 2035, a multibillion-dollar project led by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. In order to beef up its space forces, Japan wants 84 billion yen (USD 765 million) that includes purchasing lasers and satellites to track targets in space, as well as increasing space force personnel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021