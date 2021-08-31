Left Menu

Volkswagen to hike Polo, Vento prices from Sep 1

The upward revision in prices has been undertaken because of the rising input costs, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said in a release. Volkswagen Passenger Cars India will increase prices, from September 1, across its flagship models Polo and Vento, in lieu of the rising input costs.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 16:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

German carmaker Volkswagen on Tuesday said it will hike prices of hatchback Polo and mid-sized sedan Vento by up to 3 percent from September 1. The upward revision in prices has been undertaken because of the rising input costs, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said in a release. "Volkswagen Passenger Cars India will increase prices, from September 1, across its flagship models – Polo and Vento, in lieu of the rising input costs. The price revision will be up to 3 percent and 2 percent across the variants of Polo and Vento, respectively," the carmaker said. The price increase will not be applicable on the GT variant of the Polo carline, it said. As part of its commitment towards customers, Volkswagen will offer protection from the price increase to customers, who have booked their vehicles by August 31, it added.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

