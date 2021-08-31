Left Menu

VFS Global resumes UAE tourist visa services for Indian travellers

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 17:10 IST
VFS Global resumes UAE tourist visa services for Indian travellers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Visa services provider VFS Global on Tuesday said it has resumed UAE tourist visa services for Indians after the Middle Eastern nation announced the reopening of borders for travelers ahead of the Expo 2020 trade fair scheduled to commence on October 1, 2021.

''The reopening of borders to the UAE is a reassuring move for the travel industry, with the United Arab Emirates being among the most popular destinations for Indians, especially with the Expo 2020 Dubai around the corner. We wish all our customers' safe travels,'' VFS Global Business Head - Schengen, Visa and Passport Services, Noel Swain said in a statement.

Travelers will be required to present a valid negative Covid-19 test certificate issued within 48 hours from the time of collecting the sample and from approved health service, which uses the QR code System, as well as Rapid PCR Test report conducted at the departure airport 6 hours before departure, provided with a QR code system.

No General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) or Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) approval is required for tourists traveling to the UAE.

Indian travelers can apply for their visas online or at one of our Dubai visa processing centers in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, New Delhi, and Thiruvananthapuram, which are currently operating on limited days of the week, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021