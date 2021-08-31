VFS Global resumes UAE tourist visa services for Indian travellers

Visa services provider VFS Global on Tuesday said it has resumed UAE tourist visa services for Indians after the Middle Eastern nation announced the reopening of borders for travelers ahead of the Expo 2020 trade fair scheduled to commence on October 1, 2021.

''The reopening of borders to the UAE is a reassuring move for the travel industry, with the United Arab Emirates being among the most popular destinations for Indians, especially with the Expo 2020 Dubai around the corner. We wish all our customers' safe travels,'' VFS Global Business Head - Schengen, Visa and Passport Services, Noel Swain said in a statement.

Travelers will be required to present a valid negative Covid-19 test certificate issued within 48 hours from the time of collecting the sample and from approved health service, which uses the QR code System, as well as Rapid PCR Test report conducted at the departure airport 6 hours before departure, provided with a QR code system.

No General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) or Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) approval is required for tourists traveling to the UAE.

Indian travelers can apply for their visas online or at one of our Dubai visa processing centers in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, New Delhi, and Thiruvananthapuram, which are currently operating on limited days of the week, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)