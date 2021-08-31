Left Menu

RBI to conduct fine-tuning operations to manage unanticipated liquidity flows: Das

31-08-2021
RBI to conduct fine-tuning operations to manage unanticipated liquidity flows: Das
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct fine-tuning operations to manage unanticipated and one-off liquidity flows, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Tuesday.

As the market settles down to regular operations, the RBI will conduct fine-tuning operations from time to time, as needed, to manage unanticipated and one-off liquidity flows so that liquid conditions in the system evolve in a balanced and evenly distributed manner, Das said. He was speaking at a conference organized by the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India (FIMMDA) and the Primary Dealers' Association of India (PDAI).

The governor said government securities are distinct asset classes, and it is important to appreciate the role of the g-sec market in the overall macro interest rate environment of the economy.

