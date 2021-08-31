Sensex scales Mount 57,000; surges over 9 pc in August

The BSE benchmark index Sensex has soared over 9 percent this month to scale the 57,000-mark for the first time on Tuesday, as the bull run continues in the equity market.

The blue-chip index reached an all-time intraday high of 57,625.26 on Tuesday, the last trading session of August, a month that has seen the stock market making many new records.

The 30-share index closed with a gain of 662.63 points or 1.16 percent at 57,552.39, its record close.

Reflecting the strong stock market sentiments despite lingering worries over possible tapering by the US Federal Reserve, the market capitalization of BSE-listed companies jumped to an all-time high of Rs 2,50,02,084.01 crore at the close of trade on Tuesday.

''Led by bulls, domestic indices breached record highs amid broad-based buying due to continuation of Fed's dovish policy and the expected release of domestic GDP data,'' said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

This is the fourth day of the rally in the equity market, during which the BSE benchmark has jumped 1,608.18 points or 2.87 percent.

Earlier, on August 4, for the first time, the Sensex sailed past 54,000 points, both at intra-day and closing levels.

After nine days, on August 13, the index crossed the 55,000 marks and also closed above this level.

The next 1,000 points level was scaled in less than a week as the benchmark climbed the 56,000-peak for the first time in intra-day trade on August 18.

Then on August 27, it closed above the 56,000-mark for the first time.

''Both Nifty and Sensex touched the mark of 17,000 and 57,500 respectively making their new lifetime highs. The rally is expected to continue unless there is any change in global cues,'' Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Equity99 said.

