Left Menu

Sensex scales Mount 57,000; surges over 9 pc in August

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 17:24 IST
Sensex scales Mount 57,000; surges over 9 pc in August
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BSE benchmark index Sensex has soared over 9 percent this month to scale the 57,000-mark for the first time on Tuesday, as the bull run continues in the equity market.

The blue-chip index reached an all-time intraday high of 57,625.26 on Tuesday, the last trading session of August, a month that has seen the stock market making many new records.

The 30-share index closed with a gain of 662.63 points or 1.16 percent at 57,552.39, its record close.

Reflecting the strong stock market sentiments despite lingering worries over possible tapering by the US Federal Reserve, the market capitalization of BSE-listed companies jumped to an all-time high of Rs 2,50,02,084.01 crore at the close of trade on Tuesday.

''Led by bulls, domestic indices breached record highs amid broad-based buying due to continuation of Fed's dovish policy and the expected release of domestic GDP data,'' said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

This is the fourth day of the rally in the equity market, during which the BSE benchmark has jumped 1,608.18 points or 2.87 percent.

Earlier, on August 4, for the first time, the Sensex sailed past 54,000 points, both at intra-day and closing levels.

After nine days, on August 13, the index crossed the 55,000 marks and also closed above this level.

The next 1,000 points level was scaled in less than a week as the benchmark climbed the 56,000-peak for the first time in intra-day trade on August 18.

Then on August 27, it closed above the 56,000-mark for the first time.

''Both Nifty and Sensex touched the mark of 17,000 and 57,500 respectively making their new lifetime highs. The rally is expected to continue unless there is any change in global cues,'' Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Equity99 said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021