Infra sectors output rises by 9.4 pc in July

The production of eight core industries rose by 9.4 percent in July against a 7.6 percent decline in the year-ago month, official data released on Tuesday showed.

The production of coal, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, cement, and electricity industries increased in July 2021 over the corresponding period of last year, according to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade data.

Crude oil production, however, dropped by 3.2 percent.

Core sectors had recorded a 7.6 percent decline in output in July 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19-related restrictions.

The infrastructure sectors had expanded by 9.3 percent in June 2021. For April-July 2021-22, the sectors grew by 21.2 percent compared to the corresponding period of the last financial year.

