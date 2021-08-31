Volvo India Innovation Awards for Mobility & Infrastructure

Volvo Group has instituted the 'Volvo India Innovation Award' aimed to recognize exemplary innovations in mobility, transportation & infrastructure arenas, which have a high positive impact on society.

''The Volvo Group has been built upon 90 years of history defined by value-led innovations and we have been carrying this legacy forward in India too. Innovations will shape the future of mobility and play a key role in meeting the sustainability goals that we have set out for ourselves. This award aims to recognize exemplary innovations in the field of transport and infrastructure, and serve as an inspiration to shape a better future,'' said Kamal Bali, President & MD, Volvo Group, India.

''Last month, we launched CampX, our Global Innovation Center in Bengaluru, which includes working with partners to co-create innovative technologies. With the Volvo India Innovation Awards, we take this commitment further and look forward to engaging & honoring exemplary innovations in our eco-system,'' said C R Vishwanath, Vice-President, Volvo Group, India.

This annual award is open to individuals and organizations in India. Interested individuals and organizations can apply by visiting www. Volvo group.in/innovation award.

The winners of the Award will be judged by an eminent jury and shall be recognized at the Awards function at the Inaugural edition of the Annual Volvo Group Innovation Summit, scheduled in Bangalore on 4th November 2021. The last date for receiving applications is 30th September 2021.

This announcement follows the recent launch of CampX by Volvo Group, in Bengaluru. CampX is a global concept for innovation and collaboration - representing a new way of working that aims to provide methods and accelerate innovation.

About Volvo Group The Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. The Volvo Group, which employs 105,000 people, has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets

