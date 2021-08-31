Oman says only vaccinated travelers to be allowed in - state media
31-08-2021
Oman said on Monday only vaccinated people will be allowed to travel to the sultanate in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Omani state news agency said the decision would be applied to all countries without exception.
