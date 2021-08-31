Left Menu

Contributed Rs 2.74 lakh cr to exchequer in past 10 yrs: Vedanta

A direct economic value of Rs 94,090 crore was generated during the year.Operating responsibly is an integral part of our ethos and governance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 18:02 IST
Contributed Rs 2.74 lakh cr to exchequer in past 10 yrs: Vedanta
  • Country:
  • India

Natural resources major Vedanta on Tuesday said it has made a contribution of Rs 2.74 lakh crore to the exchequer in the past 10 years.

During 2020-21, Vedanta's contribution to the exchequer was Rs 34,562 crore, which accounts for 40 per cent of the consolidated turnover, the company said in a statement.

''Over the past 10 years, the company has made a total contribution of Rs 2.74 lakh crore to the national exchequer,'' it said.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic during the fiscal, Vedanta's tax contribution in FY21 was nearly Rs 550 crore higher than the previous financial year.

The tax contribution includes corporate income taxes, royalties, profit-oil, and significant indirect contributions by way of withholding taxes and indirect taxes, it said.

Vedanta added it is the only corporate in the country to come out with such a detailed report that breaks down key components like economic value generated, taxes paid and contribution by each of the businesses.

In terms of direct taxes, the company's contribution to the exchequer is among the top by companies in the private sector, it noted. A direct economic value of Rs 94,090 crore was generated during the year.

''Operating responsibly is an integral part of our ethos and governance. In the past 10 years Vedanta has a made a significant tax contribution of Rs 2.74 lakh crore to the exchequer,'' Vedanta Group CEO Sunil Duggal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021