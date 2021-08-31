Jayshree Venkatraman digital learning and research centre set up at city college

Chennai, Aug 31 (PTI): A digital learning and research centre in memory of Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE Ltd) Director and AMCO Batteries chairman Jayshree Venkatraman was inaugurated at city based Stella Maris College, the company said on Tuesday.

The centre would offer physical and digital infrastructure towards conducting online and hybrid courses, producing web-based learning modules and optimizing on-line collaborations with academic institutions.

The first set of learning modules -- business analytics, get creative with photography, video creation and editing, hosting and live streaming - were launched along with the inauguration.

''Jayshree as a business leader, passionately believed in excellence. She was known for her large-heartedness and generously supported meaningful causes to improve the lives of people around her'', TAFE Chairman Mallika Srinivasan said. ''This cutting-edge digital centre is dedicated to her and the spirit of life she epitomised'', she said.

Stella Maris College, principal, Dr Rosy Joseph said, ''Jayshree was an alumni of the college and was an exemplary student, gifted with an extraordinary zeal for creativity, innovation and perfection. This hi-tech centre bears testimony to the deep bond with her Alma mater and will serve as an inspiration to the students''.

The centre would further augment the college's efforts to meet the academic goal and provide immense competitive benefits to the students and faculty, the release added.

