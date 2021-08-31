Left Menu

Bulls continue to rule D-street: BSE-listed firms' m-cap breaches Rs 250 lakh cr as Sensex hits 57K

It was yet another remarkable day for the domestic equity market as many new records were made on Tuesday, with the BSE-listed firms market capitalisation rising past a record Rs 250 lakh crore and the Sensex rallying above 57,000 for the first time.Winding up a fabulous month with huge gains, the BSE benchmark soared over 9 per cent this month alone.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 18:15 IST
Bulls continue to rule D-street: BSE-listed firms' m-cap breaches Rs 250 lakh cr as Sensex hits 57K
  • Country:
  • India

It was yet another remarkable day for the domestic equity market as many new records were made on Tuesday, with the BSE-listed firms’ market capitalisation rising past a record Rs 250 lakh crore and the Sensex rallying above 57,000 for the first time.

Winding up a fabulous month with huge gains, the BSE benchmark soared over 9 per cent this month alone. The stock market witnessed many new records in August. Extending its winning momentum for the fourth day, the 30-share BSE index ended 662.63 points or 1.16 per cent higher at 57,552.39, its new closing record. During the day, it jumped 735.5 points to 57,625.26, its all-time high level.

In four days, the BSE benchmark has surged 1,608.18 points or 2.87 per cent. Interestingly, in just two trading sessions, it jumped from the 56,000 closing mark to the 57,000-level. Following the rally in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies rose to Rs 2,50,02,084.01 crore on Tuesday.

Investors' have also become richer by Rs 8,48,575.7 crore in four days of the market rally.

''Sustained buying momentum across all sectors and favourable global cues aided markets,'' according to Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities. Bharti Airtel was the biggest gainer among the 30-share BSE index, rallying nearly 7 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints and Titan.

In contrast, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank and Reliance Industries were the laggards.

''One of the key reasons for the rally since yesterday has been recent suggestions from Fed Chair Powell that the Fed is in no hurry to hike interest rates. This, in turn, has fuelled the rally in risk assets, underpinning our markets as well,'' said Abhishek Chinchalkar, CMT Charterholder and Head of Education, FYERS, a tech-focused stockbroking and investment startup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021