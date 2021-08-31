Left Menu

Argentina extends beef export limits amid 'sharp' price rises

The latter cap has now been extended by two months. "In the short term, the tool of limiting sales abroad is essential to guarantee Argentine access to beef in the face of the sharp increase in prices for consumers," the government said in the decree.

31-08-2021
  Argentina

Argentina's government extended beef export restrictions on Tuesday until the end of October, seeking to bolster domestic supply to help contain rising local food prices, according to a decree published in the official gazette.

The move comes three months before key mid-term elections, with center-left President Alberto Fernández keen to avoid a sharp rise in food costs that could hurt his party's chances with voters already facing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government had in June limited exports of some specific beef cuts until the end of the year and set a cap on beef shipments at 50% of the previous year's level until the end of August. The latter cap has now been extended by two months.

"In the short term, the tool of limiting sales abroad is essential to guarantee Argentine access to beef in the face of the sharp increase in prices for consumers," the government said in the decree. The measure has sparked tensions between the government and the powerful farm sector. Argentina is the world's fifth-largest beef exporter and a key supplier to China. It is also the top global exporter of processed soy and a major wheat and corn producer.

"The structural solution to the tension between the external market and the internal market is linked to measures to increase production," the government added in the regulation. The South American country has suffered from high inflation for years with the annual rate now running above 50%. It has just started to emerge this year from a recession since 2018.

