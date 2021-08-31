INSTANT VIEW-Canadian economy shrank 1.1% in Q2, July GDP seen down 0.4%
Canada's economy shrank by 1.1% in the second quarter on an annualized basis and the economy most likely contracted by 0.4% in July following a 0.7% gain in June, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected second quarter annualized growth of 2.5% and a gain of 0.7% in June. STORY:
COMMENTARY ROYCE MENDES, SENIOR ECONOMIST, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS
"Canada's economy couldn't power through another tough COVID wave without losing some ground ... A cooling off in home resales and a substantial decline in exports more than offset the gains in residential construction and business investment." "Overall, it seems that the Canadian economy wasn't on as strong a footing as we had believed, and with the fourth wave now seemingly here, the economy faces another storm to navigate through."
DOUG PORTER, CHIEF ECONOMIST AT BMO CAPITAL MARKETS "It's a jaw-dropper. Completely different from what Statistics Canada was estimating and what every economist was predicting... It reflects that Canada went through some restraints in Q2 - simply put, more of the spending went into rising prices and rising volumes."
"It will probably be an uncomfortable question for the government today but I don't think the GDP number will have a huge impact on the elections." "The economy looks to step back in July as well. (Bank of Canada) is also dealing with the highest inflation in a decade and I suspect they will keep pushing ahead with QE tapering, but it will be a big debate."
