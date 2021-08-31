Left Menu

Canada to take in 5,000 Afghan refugees evacuated by the U.S. - minister

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 31-08-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 18:39 IST
Canada to take in 5,000 Afghan refugees evacuated by the U.S. - minister
Canada said on Tuesday it would take in and resettle some 5,000 Afghan refugees who had been evacuated by the United States after the withdrawal of the last American troops after almost two decades of war.

"We're pulling out all the stops to help as many Afghans as possible who want to make their home in Canada," said Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino. "Over the weekend, Canada and its allies received assurances from the Taliban that Afghan citizens with travel authorization from other countries would be safely allowed to leave Afghanistan."

