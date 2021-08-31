EasyCollect API by Easebuzz - One stop shop simplifying SME’s online payments

Make transactions instantly and experience optimal transacting experience.

Pune, 31st August 2021: Easebuzz is a leading digital payment solution provider that offers transparent and consumer-friendly payment alternatives, throws light on its flagship product - EasyCollect for its customers. The financial technology company helps to execute transactions in a safe and secure manner. Easebuzz’s offerings include effective payment solutions, business tools and valuable connections that specializes in payment solutions and secure transaction networks. Easebuzz is helping businesses embark on digital transformation in the fintech space. Regulation and legislation continue to define the framework within which payment service providers and consumers interact, exchange data and make payments. Easebuzz provides seamless experiences through APIs (Application Programming Interface) to meet the ever-growing needs of its clients. This fintech company helps the smallest of businesses to the mightiest of banks collect hassle-free payments without any coding in a matter of minutes. Striving to make online payments more simplified for SMEs in India, Easebuzz’s EasyCollect API is a one-stop-shop platform. The software makes it simpler for businesses to create and share payment links on-the-go and automate payment reminders and reconciliation. Understandably, collecting payments is not easy. Some customers do not make the payment right on time; this is where Easebuzz comes to the rescue. Easycollect comes with an Automated Payment reminder feature that helps businesses serve reminders for accepting recurring or scheduled payments. They will soon become the de facto method of receiving payments, as APIs become the driver of next-stage growth for enterprises.

This cutting-edge API-based solution reads the due date of your upcoming payments and auto-generates payment links for all products at one go. With EasyCollect, you can get rid of manual payment follow ups and customize emails as well as SMS reminders that makes it easier for businesses to continue with follow ups. For further convenience, you can use the EasyCollect APIs within your own ERP, CRM or software solution to start e-Invoicing in a matter-of-minutes.

EasyCollect comes with astounding set of features where you can: ● Create and share payment links on-the-go ● Automate payment reminders and reconciliation ● Send auto generated invoices ● Help in reduction of manual follow ups ● Customize emails and reminders ● Split payment, auto payment and bulk payment is also possible with EasyCollect Speaking about EasyCollect API, Rohit Prasad, Managing Director, Easebuzz stated, “With the EasyCollect APIs you can automate reminders that will help you increase the number of paid invoices; reduce costs and manual effort required to collect payments and simultaneously, reduce the number of days taken by your customer to make the payment.” With your business growing everyday, transactions are bound to grow. Apart from improving the cash flow of your business, payment reminders sent through EasyCollect also enable a reminder notification before an invoice is due which includes a link for payment. “Setting up payment reminders also improves your capital and reduces the need for additional day to day working capital,” commented Rohit Prasad.

Easebuzz has established an impressive suite of solutions that has led to the demand for quicker payment systems. With a team of software engineers and financial specialists under the guidance of industry magnates, Easebuzz has developed an enviable array of products that are transforming the face of digital payment in India. These new features are designed to drive digitisation and increase revenue of the new age businesses.

About Easebuzz Easebuzz is a software platform that aims to help B2B companies manage their payments effectively and include financial services with ease. Easebuzz focuses on essentials such as 24x7 support and superior payment experiences. It was founded with the goal of creating honest financial products and services that empower consumers and improve lives.

