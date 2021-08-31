Left Menu

MP: Lokayukta police unearth unaccounted assets worth Rs 11 crore amassed by woman sarpanch

The Lokayukta police on Tuesday raided different properties owned by a woman sarpanch in Madhya Pradeshs Rewa district and unearthed disproportionate assets worth Rs 11 crore, including two bungalows, 30 vehicles and machinery, an official said.The properties of Sudha Singh, the sarpanch of Baijnath village, were raided during the day and unaccounted assets with estimated value of Rs 11 crore have been unearthed so far, said Rajendra Verma, Superintendent of Police SP, Special Police Establishment, Lokayukta, Rewa.

PTI | Rewa | Updated: 31-08-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 19:00 IST
MP: Lokayukta police unearth unaccounted assets worth Rs 11 crore amassed by woman sarpanch
  • Country:
  • India

The Lokayukta police on Tuesday raided different properties owned by a woman sarpanch in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district and unearthed disproportionate assets worth Rs 11 crore, including two bungalows, 30 vehicles and machinery, an official said.

The properties of Sudha Singh, the sarpanch of Baijnath village, were raided during the day and unaccounted assets with estimated value of Rs 11 crore have been unearthed so far, said Rajendra Verma, Superintendent of Police (SP), Special Police Establishment, Lokayukta, Rewa. The proceedings were still underway and the assets are likely to increase further, the official said. The unaccounted assets include a palatial bungalow with swimming pool worth Rs 2 crore, another house worth Rs 1.5 crore, Rs 20 lakh worth of jewellery, cash to the tune of Rs 3.50 lakh and bank deposits and insurance policies worth Rs 12.53 lakh, Verma said. Apart from this, the documents of 36 plots were also recovered, of which 12 plots are worth around Rs 80 lakh, the official said. The Lokayukta has also recovered two stone crushers, a mixer machine, a brick machine and 30 other vehicles and other machinery valued at Rs 7 crore, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021