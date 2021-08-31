Left Menu

UK's Jet2 snubs Boeing for Airbus in $4.9 bln jet deal

A year of booking surges followed by waves of holiday cancellations as restrictions change has, however, helped boost the popularity of package holidays, as customers see the benefit of an operator reorganising their trip for them. Jet2 raised 422 million pounds ($586 million) through a share issue in February which it said was to help it ride out the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 19:10 IST
UK's Jet2 snubs Boeing for Airbus in $4.9 bln jet deal

British airline and holiday group Jet2 unveiled a deal to buy dozens of Airbus jets worth $4.9 billion at list prices on Tuesday, switching loyalties from U.S. planemaker Boeing as airlines gear up for a travel rebound in Europe. The order for 36 A321neo jets, with options to add 24 more, confirms efforts reported by Reuters last month for Airbus to unseat its arch-rival as fierce competition returns to the coronavirus-blighted aviation sector.

The roughly 200-240-seat A321neo has been outselling large versions of the Boeing 737 MAX by a wide margin, though Boeing has been narrowing the gap through sales to U.S. carriers since a safety ban on the MAX family was lifted late last year. Jet2 said it would finance its first-ever Airbus purchase through a combination of internal resources and debt. Its shares fell 1.7%, underperforming a slightly weaker market.

It said the planes would be delivered between 2023 and 2028 and noted that airlines typically win discounts on list prices. Industry sources say such discounts are usually at least 50%. Airbus, whose shares eased 0.2%, said each aircraft would be configured for 232 seats.

The deal comes as Boeing's largest European customer, Irish budget giant Ryanair keeps Boeing waiting for a long-awaited deal to buy at least 200 Boeing 737 MAX 10, which competes with Airbus' A321neo. It also turns the page on a difficult 16 months for the UK travel industry.

Pandemic travel restrictions have lasted longer in Britain than the rest of Europe and while demand has started to recover, fears over last-minute rule changes have hampered many bookings. A year of booking surges followed by waves of holiday cancellations as restrictions change has, however, helped boost the popularity of package holidays, as customers see the benefit of an operator reorganising their trip for them.

Jet2 raised 422 million pounds ($586 million) through a share issue in February which it said was to help it ride out the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021