PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 31-08-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 19:11 IST
Medals tally at the end of competitions on the seventh day of the Tokyo Paralympics here on Tuesday.

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1) China 62 38 32 132 2) Great Britain 29 23 28 80 3) RPC 25 16 33 74 4) USA 24 23 15 63 5) Ukraine 15 33 19 67 6) Brazil 14 11 17 42 7) Netherlands 14 9 9 32 8) Australia 13 21 20 54 9) Italy 11 18 14 43 30 India 2 5 3 10.

