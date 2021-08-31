Medals Tally
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 31-08-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 19:11 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Medals tally at the end of competitions on the seventh day of the Tokyo Paralympics here on Tuesday.
Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1) China 62 38 32 132 2) Great Britain 29 23 28 80 3) RPC 25 16 33 74 4) USA 24 23 15 63 5) Ukraine 15 33 19 67 6) Brazil 14 11 17 42 7) Netherlands 14 9 9 32 8) Australia 13 21 20 54 9) Italy 11 18 14 43 30 India 2 5 3 10.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Tokyo Paralympics
- Great Britain
- Ukraine
- Brazil
- Netherlands
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Poland to send 650,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Ukraine
Senior Russian security official questions U.S. commitment to Ukraine after Afghan exit
Ukraine says discussed guarantees with US, Germany over Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Ukraine Naftogaz says Nord Stream 2 cannot succeed
Ukraine leader stresses NATO, EU ties on independence day