Air India's Indore-Dubai flight to resume from Wednesday

PTI | Indore | Updated: 31-08-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 19:27 IST
Air India's Indore-Dubai flight will resume operations from Wednesday after a gap of 17-months because of the COVID-19 situation.

The flight operation was stopped in March 2020.

A programme will be organised at Devi Ahilyabai International Airport to mark the occasion. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will take part in the event virtually, an airport official said on Tuesday.

The flight will take off from Indore at 12.35 pm as per the Indian Standard Time and will reach Dubai at 03.05 pm, the official said.

From Dubai, the plane will take off every Wednesday at 04.05 pm UAE time and will reach Indore at 8.55 pm.

The flight will give a fillip to tourism and trade between India and UAE.

On the long-pending demand, the Indore-Dubai flight was initially launched on July 15, 2019.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

