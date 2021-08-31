Left Menu

20.1% surge in GDP growth helped by low base, economy yet to recover fully: Chidambaram

Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday cautioned against celebrating the 20.1 per cent surge in GDP growth in the April-June quarter of this fiscal, saying it was helped by a low base of the year-ago period and that the economy is still some distance away from the pre-pandemic level.After the first quarter GDP numbers were out, Chidambaram said in a series of tweets, We are still below the GDP level in the first quarter of the pre-pandemic year 2019-20.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 19:35 IST
20.1% surge in GDP growth helped by low base, economy yet to recover fully: Chidambaram
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday cautioned against ''celebrating'' the 20.1 per cent surge in GDP growth in the April-June quarter of this fiscal, saying it was helped by a low base of the year-ago period and that the economy is still some distance away from the pre-pandemic level.

After the first quarter GDP numbers were out, Chidambaram said in a series of tweets, ''We are still below the GDP level in the first quarter of the pre-pandemic year 2019-20. We have still some distance to go before the economy can be said to have achieved the pre-pandemic level.'' ''Before we 'celebrate' the 20.1% GDP growth in Q1 (April-June) of 2021-22, please pause to consider the following. This 'growth' is on a low, actually negative, base of (-) 24.4% in Q1 of 2020-21,'' he said.

''That means that in the first quarter of this year, we have not fully recovered from the decline of last year,'' he said, adding that ''in terms of economic activity, we are still behind in sectors such as Private Consumption, Gross Fixed Capital Formation and Imports''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021