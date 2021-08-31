Amazon revamps Delivery Service Partner programme in India

Left Menu

Amazon on Tuesday announced the revamping of its Delivery Service Partner DSP programme in India, wherein the e-commerce major will provide enhanced support to its partners across areas like technology, hiring and logistics.The new version of the DSP programme has already been launched in the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Brazil and the Netherlands.

31-08-2021
The new version of the DSP programme has already been launched in the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Brazil and the Netherlands. Globally, Amazon has invested over USD 1 billion till date for the programme and has close to 2,500 partners.

''We launched the DSP programme in 2015 and we already have more than 300 partners working with us. India is the 11th country where Amazon is rolling out the revamped programme, under which we will offer newer services, including allocation of an account manager to the DSP partner and value-added tools for hiring, legal and technological support,'' Amazon vice president-customer fulfilment (APAC, MENA and LATAM) Akhil Saxena told PTI.

The DSPs operate a delivery network of 1,500 delivery stations across 750 cities in the country that has helped Amazon reach remote parts, including locations in Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar islands and others.

Under the new version, Amazon has onboarded 40 partners and will continue to expand the initiative, he added.

''We want to enable aspiring entrepreneurs, even with little to no delivery experience, to develop and launch their own delivery businesses. These new small business owners are supported by the backing of Amazon's more than 20 years of operational experience, technology, and a suite of exclusively negotiated services and assets required to deliver Amazon packages safely and successfully,'' he said.

With this offering, new entrepreneurs can start their business with low startup costs and will require low working capital that will help them operate business seamlessly, he added.

''The new offering will serve as an incubator and enable rapid growth opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs in the logistics sector, who will in turn be able to create additional job opportunities and a great working environment for their associates while building a strong foundation for their own entrepreneurial journey,'' Saxena said.

