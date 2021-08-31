Left Menu

Govt extends tenure of two executive directors of Bank of Baroda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 20:01 IST
State-owned Bank of Baroda on Tuesday said the government has extended the tenure of its two executive directors -- Vikramaditya Singh Khichi and Ajay K Khurana.

The government has extended the term of office of Khichi for a period beyond September 30, 2021, till the date of his superannuation, July 31, 2022, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing.

Khurana's tenure has been extended for two years beyond his currently notified term, which expires on September 19, 2021, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the bank said in another filing.

Last week, the government informed several public sector banks about extensions given to their EDs.

The MD and CEOs of Punjab National Bank and Bank of Maharashtra have also been given an extension. Bank of Baroda stock closed at Rs 77.35 apiece on BSE, up 0.52 per cent from the previous close.

