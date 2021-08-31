Left Menu

Delta Air Lines makes full vaccination a condition of employment for new hires

Updated: 31-08-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 20:14 IST
Delta Air Lines makes full vaccination a condition of employment for new hires
Delta Air Lines on Tuesday said full vaccination against COVID-19 will be a condition of employment for 1,500 new flight attendant positions it is looking to fill.

The carrier said all new hires, including current Delta employees who have been accepted into the training program for flight attendants, must be fully vaccinated before their training start date. The announcement came days after Delta Air said employees who choose not to be vaccinated will have to pay $200 extra per month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan.

