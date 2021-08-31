Left Menu

All-India House Price Index slows to 2 pc in Q1: RBI

The growth in all-India House Price Index HPI slowed to 2 per cent in the first quarter this fiscal against 2.8 per cent in the year-ago period, according to RBI data released on Tuesday.The Reserve Bank releases a quarterly house price index HPI based on transaction-level data received from housing registration authorities in ten major cities.

31-08-2021
All-India House Price Index slows to 2 pc in Q1: RBI
The growth in all-India House Price Index (HPI) slowed to 2 per cent in the first quarter this fiscal against 2.8 per cent in the year-ago period, according to RBI data released on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank releases a quarterly house price index (HPI) based on transaction-level data received from housing registration authorities in ten major cities. The cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

''All-India HPI recorded 2.0 per cent annual growth (y-o-y) in Q1:2021-22 as compared with 2.7 per cent growth in the previous quarter and 2.8 per cent a year ago,'' the central bank said in a release. The HPI growth varied widely across the cities. It ranged from an expansion of 8.8 per cent (Ahmedabad) to a contraction of (-) 5.1 per cent (Chennai).

On a sequential or quarter-on-quarter basis, the all-India HPI registered a 0.5 per cent growth in the April-June period of 2021-22.

Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kanpur and Lucknow recorded a sequential decline in HPI, whereas it increased in the other five cities.

