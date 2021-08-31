BSE StAR MF registers 1.41 cr transactions worth Rs 36,277 cr in Aug

Leading stock exchange BSE on Tuesday said its mutual fund distribution platform StAR MF has processed a record 1.41 crore transactions worth Rs 36,277 crore in August.

It surpassed its all-time highest monthly record of 1.32 crore transactions achieved in July, the exchange said in a statement.

The transactions come amid a devastating COVID-19 outbreak and distributors channelising their transactions through online platforms, the exchange added.

Overall, the platform achieved 6.28 crore transactions in the first five months (April-August) of the current financial year as compared to 9.38 crore transactions in the entire 2020-21.

Besides, the platform registered 9.09 lakh new systematic investment plans (SIPs) amounting to 212 crore in this month, the exchange said.

The exchange had launched the BSE StAR MF app to help distributors and independent financial advisors to register clients on a real-time basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)