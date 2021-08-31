Kwik Delivery unveils Jay Jay Okocha and biker FEHINTY as brand ambassadors

French-Nigerian technology startup Kwik Delivery is excited and proud to unveil today its two brand ambassadors, Nigerian football legend Jay-Jay OKOCHA and power biker-lady FEHINTY.

"Since its launch in 2019 in Lagos, Kwik Delivery has become synonymous with swiftness, efficiency, passion, innovation and drive. Kwik Delivery is all about enabling Nigerians to succeed in their business endeavours and to win." declares Jay Jay OKOCHA. "All qualities and virtues in which my fans and I fully recognize and that I can proudly defend as Kwik's brand ambassador.

"As a biker, I am constantly challenging myself to take be more creative and break new grounds, so I am proud to be associated with a company like Kwik Delivery which has consistently shown its commitment to innovation, service delivery and excellence through its many packages for Nigerian businesses" declares FEHINTY.

Kwik Delivery is a fast-growing technology company enabling Nigerian businesses and merchants to sell online, deliver to their customers and get paid in a simple, fast and reliable manner through a smartphone app. It counts close to a thousand delivery partners and over 70,000 B2B customers. The company currently covers Lagos and Abuja and offers its customers to book bikes, vans and trucks within metropolitan areas.

"We are extremely proud to unveil these two brand ambassadors and we know that they will carry high Kwik Delivery's values of passion and breaking new grounds" declares Romain POIROT-LELLIG, Founder & CEO of Kwik Delivery. "This is a particularly happy day for us and we will soon make other announcements that will build on this momentum."

Kwik Delivery is the trading name of Africa Delivery Technologies SAS. The Kwik Delivery app is available on iOS (apple.co/3DAMNFI) and Android (bit.ly/2WxdPgV) as well as on www.Kwik.Delivery.

(With Inputs from APO)