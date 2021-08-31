Left Menu

PNB waives service charge, processing fee on retail products

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 20:59 IST
Punjab National Bank on Tuesday said it has waived all service charges and processing fee on retail products as part of its festival season offering.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has launched a festival bonanza offer to enhance the availability and affordability of credit to customers, it said in a release.

PNB now offers an attractive interest rate starting from 6.80 per cent on home loans and 7.15 per cent on car loans, it said.

In the festive offer, the bank will waive all service charges/processing fees and documentation charges on its retail products like home loans, vehicle loans, myProperty loans, personal loans, pension loans and gold loans, PNB said.

Besides, PNB is offering personal loans starting from 8.95 per cent, which is one of the lowest in the industry, it added.

It also announced offering home loan top-up at an attractive rate of interest. PNB said customers can avail these offers till December 31, 2021.

The Delhi-headquartered lender said it is confident of seeing an encouraging revival in overall consumer spending, which will help boost its credit portfolio.

