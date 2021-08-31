Maha transport regulatory system to help prevent accidents, deaths, says CM

Maharashtra's transport department is setting up a state-of-the-art regulatory system to take action against vehicles and drivers violating traffic rules, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday.

He said thousands of ''unnecessary'' deaths take place due to speeding as well as failure to adhere to traffic rules and it was the duty of the government to prevent them. Speaking at a function where he handed over the keys of 76 interceptor vehicles to 92 flying squads attached to 50 Regional Transport Office (RTO), Thackeray said the system will be useful in preventing accidents and loss of lives. These interceptor vehicles have speed guns, breathalyzers, tint meters and integrated cameras, officials said. State Transport Minister Anil Parab said these interceptor vehicles will help reduce accidents and ensure traffic discipline.

