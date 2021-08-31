Left Menu

Sterling retreats from two-week high, driven by dollar

The pound was little changed overall on Tuesday, hitting two-week highs due to U.S. dollar weakness following the Jackson Hole conference before retreating as the dollar recovered during the session. At the conference on Friday, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell offered no indication about when the central bank planned to cut its asset purchases beyond saying it could be "this year".

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-08-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 21:34 IST
Sterling retreats from two-week high, driven by dollar
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The pound was little changed overall on Tuesday, hitting two-week highs due to U.S. dollar weakness following the Jackson Hole conference before retreating as the dollar recovered during the session.

At the conference on Friday, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell offered no indication about when the central bank planned to cut its asset purchases beyond saying it could be "this year". The comments knocked the dollar and pushed up the pound - moves that continued on Tuesday, with the pound hitting a two-week high of $1.3807 at 1448 GMT. But as the dollar recovered, the pound gave up its gains. At 1538 GMT, it was flat on the day at $1.3755. Against the euro, it was also flat at 85.77 pence.

Risk appetite was steady, as European stocks shrugged off fresh signs of an economic slowdown in China. Analysts said that trade in currency markets was being influenced by month-end portfolio rebalancing. Investors are looking to U.S. jobs figures this week for clues on when the Fed might taper its bond buying.

ING FX strategists wrote to clients that a light data calendar in Britain and a lack of Bank of England speakers meant that the pound had followed the euro's rise against the dollar this week. "A break above 1.3800 this week should, if anything, be driven solely by USD weakness, while EUR/GBP looks likely to keep trading within its recent narrow range for now," ING said.

Earlier this year, the speed of Britain's COVID-19 vaccination programme and a broader reflation trade in global markets made the pound the best performer among its G10 currency peers, but it has since lost that lead. Speculators' net position on the pound against the dollar fell further into negative territory - meaning there are more bets on the pound falling - in the week to Aug. 24, according to weekly CFTC positioning data.

The net short position is at its biggest since November 2020. "The list of headwinds for GBP is growing," said Nomura analyst Jordan Rochester in a note to clients on Friday, citing rising British COVID-19 infections and "high-frequency growth indications turning lower".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021