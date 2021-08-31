Skeps, a global Point-Of-Sale (POS) financial technology company, on Tuesday said it has raised USD 9.5 million (about Rs 69.3 crore) in funding, led by Bertelsmann India Investments. Existing investor Accel also participated in the series A round, a statement said. The company intends to use the funds to expand the sales, marketing, engineering, and product teams, grow its merchant and lender client base, and broaden services offered to its customers. Founded in 2018, the company is headquartered in Gurugram and New York, US. Skeps' platform provides a suite of technology solutions for both merchants and lenders. ''We are excited to welcome Bertelsmann India Investments to the Skeps family for this latest round. ''With this latest fundraise, Skeps will continue to serve clients by providing them the next generation in POS financing solutions that can be readily deployed on their own merchant site, physical stores, or any partner platform where their customers are shopping,'' Skeps CEO Tushar Srivastava said.

********* Rattle raises USD 2.8 mn funding from Lightspeed, Sequoia Capital India * Tech firm Rattle on Tuesday said it has raised USD 2.8 million (about Rs 20.4 crore) in funding from Lightspeed and Sequoia Capital India. Angel investors including Amy Chang (EVP at Cisco and Disney board member), Ellen Levy (early investor in Outreach), Jake Seid (early investor in Brex and Carta), and Krish and Raman (the founders of SaaS unicorn Chargebee) also participated in the seed round, a statement said. Rattle was founded in 2020. The company's no-code solution, launched in March 2021, helps companies automate their workflows, alerts, and processes. ''Sales and marketing professionals should spend time only with their customers and not on internal process management...,'' Rattle co-founder and CEO Sahil Aggarwal said.

He added that the company is in the early stages of a generational shift in how work gets done in the modern enterprise and is very excited to build this new stack from the ground up.

******** GlobalBees acquires The Better Home * GlobalBees, an aggregator of digital brands, on Tuesday said it has acquired sustainable home care products company The Better Home for an undisclosed amount. ''People, purpose, passion and product define today's brands and govern customer preference. The Better Home demonstrated the right mix of these, along with remarkable achievements. ''We at GlobalBees are excited to announce The Better Home as our first acquisition, and are committed to catapult it into an international brand,'' GlobalBees CEO Nitin Agarwal said. The Better Home products are sold on the brand website and Amazon. ''Our vision at The Better India is to leverage our massive community of over 200 Million readers to build meaningful, impact-focused, scalable and 'better' businesses. ''Being a part of the GlobalBees brand will skyrocket The Better Home's journey. The Better Home will continue to further its mission to the world, and make every household's carbon footprint a little lesser with this association,'' Dhimant Parekh, founder of The Better Home, said. The 15 member-core team that built The Better Home will join GlobalBees. ******** PayNearby launches NeoDukaan * Digital payments network PayNearby on Tuesday said it has partnered with Retailers Association's Skill Council of India (RASCI) to launch 'NeoDukaan' to help retail partners digitise their operations.

NeoDukaan is a store management tool aimed at digitising the retail stores and accelerating digital adoption at the last mile. PayNearby aims to help modernise 100 million retailers by 2025 and create a thriving ecosystem for retail partners, a statement said.

The company has enabled more than 38 lakh retailers to have a strong online presence and ensure that small and local shops are not left behind in the transforming digital world, it added.

''Retailing in India is one of the pillars of our socio-economic structure, with retailers having deep-rooted relationships in the local communities. ''For India to thrive and grow, it is important that the retailers are given the necessary support and tools to stay relevant in the fast-evolving economy,'' Anand Kumar Bajaj, founder, MD and CEO of PayNearby, said.

