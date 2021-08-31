Ethiopia doubles banks' cash reserve ratio to stem inflation

Ethiopia's central bank has doubled the cash reserve ratio requirement for commercial banks to 10% in a bid to tame rising inflation, it said on Tuesday.

Commercial banks will now pay 16% interest for short-term borrowing from the central bank, it said in a statement, up from 13%. Annual inflation stood at 26.4% in July. The rate has been above or close to 20% all of this year, defying the government's efforts to curb it.

Lenders will also be required to submit 50% of the foreign exchange they acquire from exporters, remittances or aid agencies to the central bank, rather than 30%. Ethiopia is gradually opening up some sectors of what had been a command economy, notably telecommunications, but the state retains a close grip on the financial sector, including certain elements of foreign exchange flows.

"This provision is intended to increase government's foreign currency earnings capacity, which will also in turn boost its ability to repay external debts," the central bank said. It added that the move would boost construction of infrastructure and imports of basic commodities.

China's Exim Bank has withheld about $339 million in credit to Ethiopia, fearing that lending more could worsen growing debt and repayment problems, an Ethiopian official said this month.

