Konkan Rail track doubling work on Roha-Veer stretch completed

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 00:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels
Track doubling work on a 46.8 kilometre stretch between Roha and Veer stations in Raigad district has been completed, a Konkan Railway official said on Tuesday.

A release from KRCL said completion of this work, which cost Rs 530 crore and started in October, 2016, would reduce bottlenecks and increase train operation efficiency on the heavily-patronized route.

Post completion on August 30, the 02619 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Mangaluru Central Special was the first train to pass on the Down line, while 06346 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Special was the first to use the Up line, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

