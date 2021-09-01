Konkan Rail track doubling work on Roha-Veer stretch completed
Track doubling work on a 46.8 kilometre stretch between Roha and Veer stations in Raigad district has been completed, a Konkan Railway official said on Tuesday.
A release from KRCL said completion of this work, which cost Rs 530 crore and started in October, 2016, would reduce bottlenecks and increase train operation efficiency on the heavily-patronized route.
Post completion on August 30, the 02619 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Mangaluru Central Special was the first train to pass on the Down line, while 06346 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Special was the first to use the Up line, it said.
