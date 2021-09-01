Left Menu

Assam MP bats for extension of Vistadome train service to Barak Valley

Assam Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday wrote to Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, making a case for extension of Vistadome tourist special train services to Silchar in Barak Valley of the state. He said if the route of the train is not extended till Silchar, the objectives of ensuring connectivity as well as making economic gains through it will not be achieved.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 01-09-2021 00:53 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 00:52 IST
Assam Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday wrote to Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, making a case for extension of Vistadome tourist special train services to Silchar in Barak Valley of the state. He said if the route of the train is not extended till Silchar, the objectives of ensuring connectivity as well as making economic gains through it will not be achieved. The special train services between Guwahati and New Haflong railway stations were flagged off on August 28. It will initially run twice a week. "The project's focus is rightly placed on ensuring connectivity and reaping the economic benefits of tourism in Assam. But, it is highly doubtful whether the short distance covered by the proposed train will be able to do either of these," Gogoi said. "Barak Valley provides for a picturesque landscape, adorned with rich flora and fauna. Sharing its border with Bangladesh, it allows tourists to experience the unique geographical panorama along with the cultural traditions of Assam," the Congress leader added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

