Police bust gang of cyber cheats operating from Jharkhand

Police received several complaints where multiple modus operandi were revealed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 01:06 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 01:06 IST
Police bust gang of cyber cheats operating from Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

With the arrest of 14 men, the Delhi Police Cyber Cell has busted a gang of cyber cheats operating from Jharkhand’s Deoghar-Jamtara-Giridh-Jamui belt, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused used to cheat people by impersonating bank employees, telecom service providers, e-wallet companies, etc., the police said, adding that they were nabbed after multiple raids over the last seven days.

The masterminds have been identified as Ghulam Ansari alias Masterji (24), a resident of Jamtara, and Altaf Ansari alias Rockstar (20), a resident of Deoghar, they said.

Police received several complaints where multiple modus operandi were revealed. The complainants were duped of several lakhs. One of those complainants was a Delhi-based doctor.

While looking online for the customer care numbers of a private bank, she came across the fake website created by the cyber criminals and they managed to induce her to install a remote access app and transferred Rs 10 lakh out of her account fraudulently, a senior police officer said.

During an investigation, police found that Ghulam Ansari was in Loni, Ghaziabad. Thereafter, a raid was conducted, and he was nabbed, the officer said.

Another police team was sent to Jamtara to conduct more raids and arrested Altaf and his associates, he said.

Another module was identified as operating from the Jamui region. The accused contacted Anganwadi workers and took details of pregnant and lactating women from them, the police said.

Thereafter they contacted these women and told them that they would be receiving a link for receipt of Rs 5,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana. But instead of crediting, large sums of money got debited from their accounts on clicking on the link, they said.

In less than two years, Altaf alone has managed to dupe people from across the country of around Rs 10 crore, the police added.

