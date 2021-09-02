Baxter Healthcare in India Recognized as One of India's Best Workplaces in Healthcare by Great Place to Work® Institute

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Baxter Healthcare in India has been recognized by the Great Place to Work® Institute as one of India’s Best Workplaces in Healthcare in 2021 in the largest workplace culture study in the country. Earlier this year, Baxter Healthcare in India also received the Great Place to Work® certification and this recognition is based on a further industry-wise analysis. Some of the parameters affirming that an organization is indeed a great workplace for their employees include the levels of trust that employees have in the management, the pride that they associate with what they do, and in experiencing an environment that they believe promotes camaraderie. “At Baxter, we are committed to developing and sustaining a high-performance culture and this recognition comes as a great acknowledgment to our efforts made in this direction thus far. We encourage and value diversity in opinions, backgrounds, expertise and individual capabilities that creates a culture of belonging and empowerment. Our primary focus is also towards building our talent for future and that encourages our teams to go beyond their comfort zone and grow in their respective areas of expertise. We aim to shape the future of workplaces in healthcare, one step at a time,” said Satish Chandra Je, VP, Renal Care Systems & Hardware R&D & India Site Leader and Chairperson, India Governance Council (IGC). “The journey from being Great Place to Work-certifiedTM to India’s Best Workplaces in Healthcare has been enthralling. The joy and pride of carrying the great workplace badge has been a constant reminder of our achievements, the progress made, as well as the newer milestones that we are yet to conquer. Our employees' continued feedback has helped us improve and measure our progress on a continual basis. We are committed towards building people-first culture and inclusive values as we slowly and steadily inch closer to fulfil our vision of being the most preferred Employer in Healthcare,” says Shalini Naagar, Director, HR - India. Our ongoing endeavour as an organization has been to set an example in the way we attract, retain, develop and empower our employees. We’re proud that this success is built on a diverse and passionate set of employees who are driven by a shared purpose of ‘Saving and Sustaining Lives’. It's our honor to be recognized by numerous global, national and local industry associations and publications around the world that highlight Baxter as an employer of choice, our efforts to nurture an inclusive and diverse workplace and as a socially responsible and sustainable business. About Baxter Healthcare in India Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter’s leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital, surgical and pharmaceutical products. Baxter Healthcare in India has served its mission to save and sustain lives for more than 24 years. We are committed to engage collaboratively with patients, healthcare professionals, the government and healthcare organizations nationally. In India, we have a robust presence to support Baxter's work in advancing healthcare & pharmaceutical innovations globally which comprises our Commercial presence across India, Manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad, world-class Research &Development and Information Technology centres in Bangalore & Ahmedabad alongwith Global Centre of Excellence footprint in Gurgaon. About Great Place to Work® Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For AllTM. In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-PerformanceTM cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALLTM. The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure or level in the organization. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role model being ‘FOR ALL’ Leaders. Learn more at www.greatplacetowork.in and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Image:Great Place to Work® PWR PWR

