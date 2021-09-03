Left Menu

03-09-2021
With India receiving about USD 82 billion foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2020-21, the opportunity space available in the country for investors in different sectors is now extremely promising, Invest India CEO Deepak Bagla said on Friday.

Invest India is a national investment promotion and facilitation agency.

He said this FDI came at a time when the world was under lockdown due to the pandemic.

''The opportunity space available in India across sectors is now extremely promising,'' Bagla said at a PHDCCI webinar.

He added that this FDI came from 89 countries and in 63 sectors.

* * * Reducing trade barriers, public-private coordinated action can create competitive cos in India: Report * Five possible pathways, including accelerating integration in global value chains by reducing trade barriers and coordinated action between the government and the private sector, can help create globally competitive manufacturing companies in the country, according to a WEF-Kearney report.

It said India' s manufacturing sector exports can help drive more than USD 500 billion in annual economic impact for the global economy by 2030. The report outlined five possible pathways for India to realise its manufacturing potential.

The pathways include shifting focus from cost arbitrage to capability advantage through workforce skilling, innovation, quality, and sustainability; and enabling competitive global market access for Indian manufacturers.

''This re-balancing of global value chains presents India's government and business leaders with a unique opportunity to transform and accelerate the trajectory of the manufacturing sector and transform India into a global manufacturing hub in the coming years,'' said Viswanathan Rajendran, partner, Kearney.

