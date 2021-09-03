Investor wealth jumps Rs 4 lakh cr in two days; m-cap of BSE-listed firms at record Rs 254.21 lakh cr

Investors' wealth rose by Rs 4 lakh crore in two days of market rally, with the BSE benchmark Sensex scaling the 58,000-mark for the first time on Friday. Rising for the second straight day, the 30-share index jumped 277.41 points or 0.48 per cent to its all-time closing peak of 58,129.95. During the day, it zoomed 342.25 points to its record high of 58,194.79. In two days, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies rose by Rs 4,06,252.27 crore to reach its fresh all-time high of Rs 2,54,21,578.88 crore. In the previous session, the BSE Sensex had rallied 514.33 points or 0.90 per cent. The BSE benchmark had on August 31 scaled the 57,000 mark for the first time. It soared over 9 per cent last month. ''Rally in the India equity market this week was healthy and broad-based. Overall rally in the market was broad-based with almost all key sectoral indices posting positive returns,'' said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities. Reliance Industries was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack on Friday, with a gain of over 4 per cent, followed by Titan, Tata Steel, Asian Paints and Maruti. HUL and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards. In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose by up to 0.41 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)