Abhinav Immigration Services Announces a Pathbreaking Alliance With the Canadian Relocation and Job Search Firm - MyRelo Solution

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India The day marks the beginning of a momentous professional affiliation between the Pioneering Immigration Veteran - Abhinav Immigration Services (www.abhinav.com) and Canada-based Relocation and Job Search Firm - MyRelo Solution (www.myrelosolution.com).

With this association, Abhinav Immigration aims to drive programs including but not limited to: • Employee readiness programs • Guidance on the registration process with professional regulatory bodies • Specially designed Canada Integration programs including post-landing facilities • Job search mechanisms leading to recruitment, including the filing of LMIA application by the recruiting employers Depending on the success of the job search, the clients get entitled to 50 to 200 points depending on the applicable NOC code in the express entry profile under the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS). In some instances, even a provincial nomination – subject to eligibility - is also a possibility.

In the initial phase, the focus will be on: • Four years Engineering Degree holders from specific streams • Minimum of five years of experience • English Language proficiency: Minimum overall IELTS score of 7.0 Abhinav and MyRelo Solution will dedicatedly help aspirants looking for jobs in Canada in the following: • Profile review of profile vis-à-vis requirements of the Canadian job market and applicable NOC codes • Conduct employee readiness programs that make the candidates familiar with the Canadian job market in general and the profession in particular • Registration with professional regulatory bodies for in-training programs • Submission of registered profiles with provincial employers • Coordinating interview process with shortlisted candidates • Coordinating for release of the job offer letter for the selected candidates • Conducting the Canada integration program After the positive LMIA approved from ESDC has been received, Abhinav Immigration’s accredited RCIC agent will assist the clients in the following services: • Preparation and filing of work permit applications • Filing of Permanent Residence Applications under the Express Entry program • Where already applied, upgrading the PR visa applications with additional points against the LMIA approved offer Industry analysts believe that it will lead to enhanced credibility, and the future looks greatly promising for India Skilled Professionals.

Abhinav Immigration’s Principal Consultant, Mr. Ajay Sharma (www.linkedin.com/in/ajaysharma1962/), noted that: “The Company has now a greater responsibility to spearhead and fulfill the employment readiness, job search and recruitment needs of the skilled professionals and will continue to concentrate on quality delivery of the services with utmost customer satisfaction.” Krisztina Duggal, Co-founder and Owner at MyRelo Solution, noted that: ''The Abhinav Group is a leader in India in the immigration consultancy industry, and our partnership reflects our desire to collaborate with companies who share our vision of helping skilled professionals throughout their journey of immigration to Canada. Our partnership provides an innovative option for many candidates with engineering backgrounds to widen their options for immigration.'' About - ABHINAV IMMIGRATION SERVICES PVT. LTD (www.abhinav.com) ABHINAV is one of the founding fathers of the immigration industry in India. Since its inception in 1994, the company has provided unparalleled and unprecedented solutions in skilled immigration, business immigration, overseas education, intra-company transfers, startup immigration, self-employment, residency by investment, citizenship by investment, and family reunification to all major global destinations.

Our 200 well-trained, experienced specialists in various domains, are always at your service with full-fledged branch offices and country-wide operations in all major metropolitan cities. With a combined first-hand immigration industry experience of nearly 700 years, our team has counseled millions of immigration aspirants, processed thousands of applications. It has been instrumental in fulfilling countless dreams of the people.

About – MYRELO SOLUTION (www.myrelosolution.com) MYRELO SOLUTION is an experienced Canadian Immigration, Job Search, and Relocation Consultant. Team members have a collective experience of over 40 years. They have gained immense knowledge, hands-on expertise, and network across Canada to provide excellent opportunities for professionals and businesses with their new start in the country. The firm niche includes conducting Employment Readiness and Canada Integration Programs, Job Search, Understanding requirements of regulatory bodies, and providing post-landing facilities in limited provinces.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)