Left Menu

EIB and AB Transitio sign SEK 480m loan to get new trains in Stockholm-Mälaren

Transitio will own the 12 new double-decker electric multiple units (EMUs), which will be operated by Mälardalstrafik MÄLAB AB on regional lines surrounding Sweden’s capital.

EIB | Stockholm | Updated: 16-09-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 17:38 IST
EIB and AB Transitio sign SEK 480m loan to get new trains in Stockholm-Mälaren
The financing for the new trains is expected to help promote sustainable transport for commuters and residents, providing an incentive to shift away from road traffic. Image Credit: Pxfuel
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Train passengers in the Stockholm-Mälaren region can look forward to more comfortable, reliable and attractive rail services in the near future. AB Transitio, the company that acquires trains for leasing to Swedish regional transport services, has signed a SEK 480 million loan to support the acquisition of 12 new train sets to be used in the Stockholm-Mälaren region.

Transitio will own the 12 new double-decker electric multiple units (EMUs), which will be operated by Mälardalstrafik MÄLAB AB on regional lines surrounding Sweden's capital. The financing for the new trains is expected to help promote sustainable transport for commuters and residents, providing an incentive to shift away from road traffic.

EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros said: "As the EU climate bank, the EIB is investing heavily in alternative modes of transport to give people an incentive to leave their cars at home as much as possible. Sweden is already a leading country when it comes to the production of renewable energy, and focusing on more decarbonised transport is a logical next step."

CEO of Transitio Magnus von Bahr said: "The acquisition of an additional 12 double-decker trains will further increase the capacity for regional services in the Stockholm-Mälaren region and support the mission of increasing travel by train."

Apart from the environmental benefits in terms of energy performance and the shift away from road traffic, the acquisition of the new EMU trainsets will also lead to lower operation and maintenance costs for the operator. In addition, after a dip in passenger numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of users is expected to rise again following the trend seen between 2017 and 2019, providing good reasons for increased train capacity.

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021